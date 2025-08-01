Business
Ticketmaster Expands Latin American Presence with Colombia Acquisition
Medellín, Colombia — Ticketmaster has officially entered the Colombian market by acquiring Medellín-based ticketing platform La Tiquetera. The acquisition was announced on Thursday, marking Colombia as Ticketmaster’s sixth operational base in Latin America, alongside Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, and Peru.
Adam Newsam, Ticketmaster’s Executive Vice President for Latin America, stated, “Colombia marks a key step in our expansion, solidifying our global leadership with cutting-edge technology and a market-adapted approach.” The deal involves a strategic blend of La Tiquetera’s local expertise and Ticketmaster’s sophisticated digital tools.
The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. However, the integration is aimed at improving Ticketmaster’s service offerings for national and regional promoters, as well as enhancing the overall fan experience. “This not only expands Ticketmaster’s reach but also ensures a more efficient and secure service,” the company explained in its announcement.
La Tiquetera is known for its extensive list of clients in Colombia’s growing live entertainment industry, which has seen a 10.6% annual growth and has more than doubled its contribution to the national GDP over the last decade, according to a report by Bancolombia.
Local music icons like Shakira and Karol G have propelled this growth, while international promoters frequently schedule events in major cities like Bogotá, Medellín, and Cali. In a broader context, Ticketmaster’s entry into Colombia complements Live Nation’s expansion efforts in the region.
Last year, Live Nation acquired a majority stake in Páramo Presenta, a Bogotá-based producer known for major festivals such as Estéreo Picnic. In addition, the company took over the operations of Arena Cañaveralejo in Cali earlier this year.
“With Ticketmaster’s arrival, Colombia gains access to world-class infrastructure that raises the standard of the entertainment industry,” said Andrés Fierro, director of the new Ticketmaster Colombia. Ticketmaster now processes hundreds of millions of tickets annually across more than 35 countries, with further regional plans hinted by executives.
Newsam concluded, “This is about raising the bar for live events across the region.”
