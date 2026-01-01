Tickets Available for ‘Greenland 2: Migration’ Premiere in Sacramento

Sacramento, CA – Movie fans can look forward to the premiere of ‘Greenland 2: Migration‘ at Regal Natomas in Sacramento on January 7, 2026, at 7 p.m. The film follows the Garrity family as they venture out from their bunker in search of a new home after a comet devastates Earth.

‘Greenland 2: Migration’ stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffin Davis, who portray the beleaguered family. They face the challenges of a shattered world while searching for safety and survival in the aftermath of a cataclysmic event.

The sequel builds on the success of ‘Greenland,’ which debuted in theaters during the 2020 pandemic, earning over $50 million worldwide despite various challenges. The new film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and promises to take audiences deeper into the treacherous landscapes shaped by the comet’s devastation.

In a preview, viewers get a glimpse of the family’s struggles, including cabin fever and the quest for breathable air in this new reality. Butler reprises his role as John Garrity, while Baccarin returns as his wife, Allison. The film introduces Davis as their son, taking over from Roger Dale Floyd.

With a budget of around $90 million, ‘Greenland 2: Migration’ is poised for its theatrical release on January 9, 2026. It has already generated excitement, with tickets available for eager audiences at the January 7 screening.