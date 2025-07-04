Tickets for Chelsea’s Club World Cup Match Sell for Just $11

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Tickets for Chelsea‘s upcoming quarter-final match against Palmeiras in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup are now available for as low as $11.15 (£8.17). The match is scheduled for July 4 at Lincoln Financial Field, where concerns about low attendance loom due to a concurrent Fourth of July parade and concert in the city.

This pricing makes it one of the cheapest options available for this tournament. Other group stage matches even saw ticket prices drop to $5. Sources indicate Fifa anticipated lower turnout for the event, which has struggled with attendance, citing reasons such as weather conditions, marketing shortcomings, and initially high ticket prices that reached over $200.

In prior matches, Chelsea has seen mixed attendance. Their match against Los Angeles FC attracted just 22,137 fans. The highest turnout this tournament saw was 54,019 during a previous bout held at Lincoln Financial Field. Complaints about the dynamic pricing structure, which adjusts based on demand, have also been raised, leading some Chelsea fans to report tickets being resold at lower rates.

As the quarter-finals approach, excitement builds despite the challenges. Brazil’s Fluminense will kick off the round against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal earlier in the day. Chelsea is viewed as a strong contender to win the tournament, especially as Palmeiras star Estevao Willian is set to join Chelsea following the match.

Saturday’s fixtures will see Paris Saint Germain face Bayern Munich while Real Madrid takes on Borussia Dortmund. Availability for tickets remains strong across all matches, with some tickets on platforms like Vivid Seats starting from under $12. This easily accessible pricing could stimulate attendance and shift excitement as the tournament moves forward.