Tickets for TRON: Ares Now Available Ahead of October Release

LOS ANGELES, CA — Tickets for the highly anticipated film TRON: Ares went on sale today, allowing fans to return to the Grid. The film is set for a wide release on October 10, 2025. Early access screenings will begin on October 8, featuring exclusive 3D and premium formats.

This threequel, starring Jared Leto as the titular character, is part of Disney’s beloved TRON franchise, which began with the original film in 1982 and continued with TRON: Legacy in 2010. In TRON: Ares, Leto portrays a sophisticated Program sent from the digital realm into the real world on a daunting mission, marking humanity’s first encounter with AI beings.

Alongside Leto, the film features a talented cast including Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Hasan Minhaj. Directed by Joachim Rønning, the film also boasts music from Nine Inch Nails, with the official soundtrack releasing on September 19, 2025.

Excitingly, fans will have a chance to see TRON: Legacy alongside TRON: Ares in IMAX 3D as part of a special IMAX Double Feature. Additionally, an exclusive TRON Triple Feature, showcasing all three films, will take place at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Although some fans may be disappointed that the double feature will only be available in select locations, theater chains may update listings as the release date approaches. As a result, eager viewers might still find opportunities to see these films in their preferred format.

TRON: Ares aims to revive the action-adventure legacy that began more than four decades ago, and anticipation continues to build as the release date draws near. With nine days until early screenings, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets while they remain available.