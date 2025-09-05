Tickets for TRON: Ares Now Available for Early Access

LOS ANGELES, California – Tickets for the eagerly awaited film TRON: Ares went on sale today, allowing fans to return to the iconic Grid. The movie, the third installment in Disney’s TRON series, is set to open in U.S. theaters on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Ahead of the official launch, audiences can experience Early Access Screenings starting Wednesday, October 8, in exclusive 3D and premium formats. The excitement is amplified with the announcement of a TRON IMAX Double Feature, featuring both TRON: Legacy and TRON: Ares.

The double feature has generated buzz among fans, especially after early theater listings hinted at a special engagement on October 8. Many are eager to revisit the world of TRON as Legacy will also have a remastered IMAX 3D screening.

However, some limitations apply. The IMAX double feature is only available in select locations. As theaters regularly update their listings, there remains hope that more venues will offer the feature as the release date approaches.

TRON: Ares is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Evan Peters, and Hasan Minhaj among others. The film follows Ares, a sophisticated digital Program on an extraordinary mission in the real world, marking humanity’s first interaction with artificial intelligence.

In addition to the film, the TRON: Ares Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is set to be released on September 19, featuring new music by Nine Inch Nails. Their recently unveiled single, “As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” is the first original release from the band in five years. This soundtrack also marks their initial venture into film scoring.