TIFF Unveils Newest Horror Shorts from Emerging Filmmakers

TORONTO, Canada — A new wave of horror filmmakers is set to terrify audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with the debut of five short films. This special showcase, part of the inaugural class of the “No Drama” Initiative, will take place on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Cinema 1 at TIFF Lightbox.

The five films – “Imago,” “Morty,” “Spilled Milk,” “Thick Skin,” and “The Pigs Underneath” – are part of a program launched last fall by Monkeypaw Productions, TIFF, and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. The initiative aims to create proof-of-concept short films that delve into horror through various cultural lenses.

Selected filmmaker Chandler Crump, along with colleagues Charlie Dennis, Helena Hawkes, Jared Leaf, and Ariel Zengotita, received a $50,000 grant from TIFF to bring their projects to life. Each film addresses the question, “What’s your biggest fear?” prompting the artists to explore their innermost thoughts.

Jordan Peele, whose company produced the films, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative. “Over the past year, we’ve had the pleasure of watching our first five ‘No Drama’ filmmakers bring their stories to life,” he said. Peele will deliver opening remarks at the screening alongside Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer and TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

Peter Cramer praised the innovative approach of the filmmakers. “Jordan and his team have redefined genre filmmaking by challenging conventions and pushing boundaries,” he said. Following the showcase, the five filmmakers will participate in a Q&A session moderated by Jacqueline Coley from Rotten Tomatoes.

Prominent industry partners provided support throughout the filmmaking process, ensuring high-quality production standards. Among their contributors were Mathematic Film for visual effects and Company 3 for audio and color finishing. With significant equipment supplied by Panavision and Sony, the project highlights a collaboration of resources aimed at nurturing new talent.

The films promise to offer a thrilling experience, highlighting fears that resonate across different backgrounds. Audiences will have the opportunity to engage with this emerging class of talent during the festival.