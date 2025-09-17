Tiffany Stratton Out of WWE NXT Homecoming Match Due to Injury

Orlando, Florida — WWE NXT General Manager Ava announced Monday that reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is not medically cleared to compete in tomorrow night’s NXT Homecoming special. This decision follows an injury sustained during her recent championship match.

Stratton’s injury occurred during her WWE Women’s Championship defense against Jade Cargill on the September 12 episode of SmackDown. The match ended in controversy as both competitors crashed through a ringside barricade, resulting in a double countout. The situation worsened when Nia Jax attacked Stratton, leaving her incapacitated with an Annihilator.

In her social media post, Ava confirmed the news and named former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria as Stratton’s replacement in the scheduled six-woman tag team match against the faction known as Fatal Influence. “After her WWE Women’s Championship Match on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton is not medically cleared to compete at Homecoming. As a result, Lyra Valkyria will be taking her place,” Ava stated.

Stratton’s participation in the match was highly anticipated following her and NXT stars Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer’s surprise confrontation with Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence during last week’s NXT. As the event draws near, fans will be eager to see how the match unfolds without the champion.

The updated card for WWE NXT Homecoming will showcase Valkyria alongside Ripley and Vaquer in what promises to be an exciting showdown against Fatal Influence.