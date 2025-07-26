Tiger Woods Falls to New Low as Justin Leonard Surpasses Him

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the first time in nearly 30 years, Tiger Woods has fallen below the Top 1500 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Justin Leonard, a familiar name in golf, has eclipsed him, marking a significant moment in the sport.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, is now ranked 1,551st. This shift comes as he battles physical issues and makes limited tournament appearances, raising questions about his potential return to form. He once held the top spot for a record 683 weeks, including a remarkable 281 consecutive weeks.

On the other hand, Leonard’s recent performance at the British Open has propelled him up the rankings. Following his T59 finish, where he made his first cut in a major since 2014, Leonard climbed from 4,689th to 1,436th and earned $41,550.

“To come over at my experience, and age, and make the cut is pretty special,” Leonard said. His strong rounds of 70-74-70-73 at Royal Portrush showcased his return to form.

Leonard’s golf legacy includes his 1997 Open Championship win at Royal Troon, where he secured victory with a final-round 65. His performance at the British Open signals a full-circle moment in his career.

Meanwhile, Woods’s struggles continue since his emotional victory at the 2019 Masters. He has faced challenges in staying competitive, often withdrawing from events due to his physical limitations.

In the modern era, Scottie Scheffler is emerging as a leading figure in men’s golf. Despite comparisons to Woods, Scheffler said, “I think these comparisons are a bit exaggerated. Tiger has won 15 majors, I’m stuck at four.” He emphasized the uniqueness of Woods’s talent and legacy.

At the age of 29, Scheffler has two major victories and has held the world No. 1 ranking for 113 weeks, but he acknowledges the profound impact Woods has had on the sport.