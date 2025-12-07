Sports
Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
ALBANY, Bahamas — Tiger Woods may not be competing at the Hero World Challenge this week, but he is certainly making an impact as the tournament host. On Saturday, Woods spent time interacting with the players, including Sweden’s Alex Noren, discussing techniques and offering insights.
In his pre-tournament press conference, Woods shared his admiration for World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. He praised Scheffler’s control over his shots, noting, “If you don’t have trajectory control, you can’t have distance control.” Woods emphasized the importance of these nuances in the game, stating they can significantly affect performance over 72 holes.
Noren, who is known for his interesting practice routines, started the tournament strong, beginning with a par-birdie-eagle and eventually finishing with a five-under 67. He will enter Sunday’s final round tied for third, just three shots behind the leader, Sepp Straka, and two behind Scheffler.
Reflecting on his season, Noren commented, “Last year I took a lot of time off and worked on my game, but this year I tried to play more tournaments this end of the season.” He hopes that a strong finish will bolster his standing for the next year.
The interaction with Woods left a lasting impression on Noren. “I grew up idolizing Tiger,” he said, expressing his respect and admiration. “Seeing him out there and asking questions… it was good to talk to him.”
As Woods prepares to celebrate his 50th birthday later this month, Noren, who at 43 is just a few years younger, aims for a victory that Woods would also desire: a win at the Hero World Challenge.
