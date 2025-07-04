Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Rumored to Be Headed for Marriage

New York, NY — Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump may be heading down the aisle as their romance heats up. A source close to Trump revealed that the couple is “very serious” about their relationship, with indications they could be considering marriage soon.

The insider told Page Six, “Wedding bells serious.” Although there is no confirmation of an engagement or wedding plans at this time, the source emphasized that Trump is incredibly happy, saying, “She’s finally found happiness for the first time in her life.” Representatives for both Woods and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Previously, Woods, 49, and Trump, 47, kept their relationship quiet, even from Trump’s mother, Bonnie Haydon. An insider noted that during the early stages, their bond was described as “not too serious,” but things began progressing positively.

<p"They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny," the source added, pointing out that both Woods and Trump are parents who value their privacy. Early on, it was essential for them to stay low-key while nurturing their relationship.

Just two weeks after their relationship became public, Woods shared a heartfelt post on social media, saying, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” He also requested privacy to respect their personal lives.

Trump was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018. Woods, on the other hand, was married to Elin Nordegren until their divorce in 2010. The pair seems to be moving forward in their personal lives together.