Tigers Acknowledge Misconduct Amid Reports of Misbehavior

Detroit, Michigan – The Detroit Tigers have responded to a report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct involving former employees, acknowledging the incidents in a statement released Wednesday.

CEO Ryan Gustafson stated the organization did not dispute the seven reported misconduct incidents and accepted accountability, noting that each case was promptly investigated and resulted in employee terminations.

The allegations outlined in the report suggested that the Tigers fostered a culture akin to a ‘boys club,’ making some female employees feel unsafe. In their statement, the Tigers emphasized that they do not tolerate discrimination or harassment. They highlighted their commitment to investigating concerns swiftly and taking decisive actions against misconduct.

Sources revealed that six men linked to the reported misconduct either resigned, were fired, or had their contracts not renewed, while another vice president was suspended following inquiries regarding his behavior.

The Detroit Free Press has confirmed that key individuals were terminated over harassment claims spanning three years.

Additionally, the Tigers defended Communications and Broadcasting VP Ben Fidelman, stating that grouping him with the allegations of harassment was both inaccurate and unfair. They affirmed that a separate concern raised about Fidelman was investigated thoroughly, revealing no wrongdoing.