News
Tigers Acknowledge Misconduct Amid Reports of Misbehavior
Detroit, Michigan – The Detroit Tigers have responded to a report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct involving former employees, acknowledging the incidents in a statement released Wednesday.
CEO Ryan Gustafson stated the organization did not dispute the seven reported misconduct incidents and accepted accountability, noting that each case was promptly investigated and resulted in employee terminations.
The allegations outlined in the report suggested that the Tigers fostered a culture akin to a ‘boys club,’ making some female employees feel unsafe. In their statement, the Tigers emphasized that they do not tolerate discrimination or harassment. They highlighted their commitment to investigating concerns swiftly and taking decisive actions against misconduct.
Sources revealed that six men linked to the reported misconduct either resigned, were fired, or had their contracts not renewed, while another vice president was suspended following inquiries regarding his behavior.
The Detroit Free Press has confirmed that key individuals were terminated over harassment claims spanning three years.
Additionally, the Tigers defended Communications and Broadcasting VP Ben Fidelman, stating that grouping him with the allegations of harassment was both inaccurate and unfair. They affirmed that a separate concern raised about Fidelman was investigated thoroughly, revealing no wrongdoing.
Recent Posts
- Cardi B Reveals Star-Studded Collaborators for New Album ‘Am I the Drama?’
- Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting in Son’s Film Anemone
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight