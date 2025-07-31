Tigers Acquire Paul Sewald from Guardians Before Trade Deadline

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Tigers have acquired right-handed reliever Paul Sewald from the Cleveland Guardians, according to a report. The Guardians will receive a player to be named later or cash in exchange. This trade marks a low-cost move for Detroit, as the team takes on the full remainder of Sewald’s contract, estimated at around $2 million.

Sewald, 35, previously gained recognition as one of the top closers in Major League Baseball, particularly during his time with the Seattle Mariners. He made his big league debut with the New York Mets in 2017 and transitioned to a significant role with the Mariners starting in 2021, boasting a 2.88 ERA and earning 52 saves over three seasons.

However, after joining the Arizona Diamondbacks via trade at the 2023 deadline, Sewald struggled, posting a 4.08 ERA. His performance dipped significantly, with a strikeout rate falling from 35% in Seattle to 25.7% in Arizona. Compounding this, Sewald has faced injury challenges this season, landing on the injured list twice due to a shoulder strain, limiting him to just 18 appearances.

Despite these setbacks, Sewald is anticipated to make a return to the bullpen in early September. Though he will arrive late in the season, the Tigers are hopeful he can recover his form and provide depth. This acquisition adds to Detroit’s recent efforts to strengthen its bullpen, following the signing of several veteran pitchers.

For now, the Tigers are looking to solidify their relief options as they aim for a postseason run. The team previously faced criticism for their lack of impactful moves, yet the addition of Sewald adds experienced depth to the roster. After all, his strikeout rate indicates he can still be effective. The Tigers are betting on his potential for a rebound as they prepare for the critical final stretch of the season.