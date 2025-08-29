Tigers Aim for Series Win Against Royals on Sunday

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Tigers are looking to solidify their lead in the AL Central as they face the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon. With a current 11.5-game advantage over the Royals, the Tigers aim to extend their winning streak to six games.

The Tigers have surged to a record of 78-53, while the Royals stand at 66-64, sitting three games behind in the race for a wild card playoff spot. Kansas City has shown resilience this season, and as they take the mound with right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo, they hope to notch a win and gain ground on the division leaders.

Detroit will counter with Jack Flaherty, whose struggles this season have raised concerns. Flaherty holds a 4.51 ERA and has allowed 20 home runs in 25 appearances, leading to a disappointing overall record of 8-17 in games he started. Meanwhile, Kansas City boasts a 13-11 record in games started by Lugo.

This matchup comes as the Royals’ first baseman, Vinnie Pasquantino, is making headlines with a hot bat. Over his last seven games, he has recorded a .321 batting average and five home runs, bringing his season total to eight in the past two weeks. With Flaherty’s recent performance in mind, bettors are eyeing Pasquantino as a potential scoring threat against him.

Despite the Tigers’ strong season, there is speculation about the Royals’ ability to pull an upset. While Flaherty’s past outings have been concerning, Lugo also faced challenges. As both teams prepare for this critical game, the outcome remains uncertain, making it a must-watch for fans.

As of now, odds for the matchup are equally split, and many fans remain hopeful for an exciting contest.