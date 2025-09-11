Tigers Beat Mets 6-2, Strengthen Playoff Chances

Detroit, MI – The Detroit Tigers secured a 6-2 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday, concluding a three-game series at Comerica Park. This win marked the Tigers’ 81st of the season, pushing their record to 81-60.

Kerry Carpenter led the offense with a home run, his 23rd of the season, driving in half of Detroit’s runs. In addition, Riley Greene contributed two RBIs with his lone hit of the game.

On the mound, Casey Mize threw five strong innings, improving his record to 13-5 this season. Despite the victory, the team will monitor reliever Kyle Finnegan, who sustained an injury while warming up for an appearance.

Following the game, the Tigers felt optimistic about their chances of winning the American League Central title for the first time in 11 years. Their magic number to clinch the division dropped by two to 13, thanks in part to the Kansas City Royals‘ earlier loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Tigers are in good shape as they battle the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the American League, which would secure them home-field advantage in the playoffs. Currently, Toronto holds the top seed by a slim margin over Detroit.

Detroit last claimed the division title in 2014, following a four-year run of dominance that included a World Series appearance in 2012. Last year, the Tigers reached the playoffs as a wild card but lost to the Guardians in the divisional round.

As the regular season winds down, the Tigers have 21 games remaining, and all teams in the division will continue to factor into their playoff hopes. With solid play, they could be poised for a deep postseason run.