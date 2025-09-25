Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Detroit Tigers entered Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians with a narrow lead in the American League Central. However, everything changed in the sixth inning when ace Tarik Skubal lost control, allowing the Guardians to mount a stunning comeback to win 6-2.

The Tigers were in a promising position, leading 2-0 before a series of uncharacteristic mistakes turned the game around. Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, faltered dramatically, starting with a throwing error when he attempted to flip a bunted ball between his legs, leading to runners on second and third base.

“We did a lot of uncharacteristic things, and it’s hurting us,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.

Things took a turn for the worse when Skubal hit Guardians’ designated hitter, Josh Fry, in the face with a 99 mph fastball. Fry had to be carted off the field for medical attention, and the incident left Skubal visibly shaken.

Later in the inning, Skubal threw a wild pitch and balked, ultimately allowing the Guardians to score several runs and flip the game’s momentum. “There’s some frustration,” Skubal said. “Losing isn’t fun, and we’ve been losing a lot.”

The Tigers now find themselves in a tight race for the division title, having lost seven consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Guardians have surged back, overcoming a 15.5-game deficit earlier this season to tie the standings with the Tigers.

“We didn’t play our game tonight,” said Tigers catcher Eric Haase. “We definitely feel some of the pressure. We have to stay loose and focus on what we need to do.”

The contrast in morale is evident; while the Tigers struggle with execution, the Guardians have displayed resilience, winning 11 of their last 12 games.

Skubal managed to keep Cleveland hitless until the sixth inning, but the Guardians exploited his errors and capitalized, scoring four runs during that transformative inning.

Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber notched a career-high with 12 strikeouts, showcasing the dominance of Guardians’ pitching lately. Their recent performance has seen them take the division race down to the wire.

“Have to show up tomorrow and win a baseball game,” said Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo. “We believe in each other. We have to play better baseball and we have to win.”

The coming days are crucial for the Tigers as they seek to reclaim their position at the top of the AL Central.