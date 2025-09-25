Sports
Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Detroit Tigers entered Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians with a narrow lead in the American League Central. However, everything changed in the sixth inning when ace Tarik Skubal lost control, allowing the Guardians to mount a stunning comeback to win 6-2.
The Tigers were in a promising position, leading 2-0 before a series of uncharacteristic mistakes turned the game around. Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, faltered dramatically, starting with a throwing error when he attempted to flip a bunted ball between his legs, leading to runners on second and third base.
“We did a lot of uncharacteristic things, and it’s hurting us,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.
Things took a turn for the worse when Skubal hit Guardians’ designated hitter, Josh Fry, in the face with a 99 mph fastball. Fry had to be carted off the field for medical attention, and the incident left Skubal visibly shaken.
Later in the inning, Skubal threw a wild pitch and balked, ultimately allowing the Guardians to score several runs and flip the game’s momentum. “There’s some frustration,” Skubal said. “Losing isn’t fun, and we’ve been losing a lot.”
The Tigers now find themselves in a tight race for the division title, having lost seven consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Guardians have surged back, overcoming a 15.5-game deficit earlier this season to tie the standings with the Tigers.
“We didn’t play our game tonight,” said Tigers catcher Eric Haase. “We definitely feel some of the pressure. We have to stay loose and focus on what we need to do.”
The contrast in morale is evident; while the Tigers struggle with execution, the Guardians have displayed resilience, winning 11 of their last 12 games.
Skubal managed to keep Cleveland hitless until the sixth inning, but the Guardians exploited his errors and capitalized, scoring four runs during that transformative inning.
Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber notched a career-high with 12 strikeouts, showcasing the dominance of Guardians’ pitching lately. Their recent performance has seen them take the division race down to the wire.
“Have to show up tomorrow and win a baseball game,” said Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo. “We believe in each other. We have to play better baseball and we have to win.”
The coming days are crucial for the Tigers as they seek to reclaim their position at the top of the AL Central.
Recent Posts
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
- Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy
- Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race
- Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service
- New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success
- Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Aims for Milestone 200 Innings vs. Blue Jays
- River Plate Faces Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Rematch
- Mets Rally for Dramatic Win, Eyes on Postseason Return
- Nintendo Launches Fire Emblem Shadows with Unique Gameplay Features