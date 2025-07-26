Tigers Designate Outfielder Brewer Hicklen Amid Team Struggles

Detroit, MI – The Detroit Tigers are facing a challenging stretch, having lost nine of their last 10 games. This slump followed their recent series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, raising concerns about their competitiveness in the American League.

In an effort to shake things up, the Tigers announced Wednesday they have designated outfielder Brewer Hicklen for assignment. Hicklen, who joined the team from the Milwaukee Brewers in March, played just one game for Detroit, going 2-for-3 with a walk in May.

However, his overall performance at Triple-A Toledo has not been strong, with a batting average of .227 and a slugging percentage of .394. The 29-year-old has only a handful of Major League appearances, highlighting his limited experience.

Despite his struggles, Hicklen possesses speed, having stolen 248 bases during his professional career. He can also play all three outfield positions, which may make him valuable to another team looking for depth.

The Tigers are currently evaluating their roster, especially as they await Kerry Carpenter’s return from injury. They have five days to trade Hicklen or place him on waivers, with a likely return to Triple-A on the horizon.

In the meantime, the Tigers are still reeling from their 8-5 defeat to the Pirates on Tuesday. A pivotal moment occurred in the fourth inning when a baserunner misjudged a play, neglecting to touch home plate after a sacrifice fly, resulting in a double play that ended the inning without a run.

As the team looks toward the postseason, these recent decisions and slip-ups signal a significant week ahead for the Tigers.