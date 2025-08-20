Tigers Edge Astros in Extra Innings; Torres Hits Milestone

DETROIT — Gleyber Torres celebrated a milestone in his career on Tuesday night, drawing a walk-off walk for his 500th RBI as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Houston Astros 1-0 in 10 innings at Comerica Park.

The game showcased a thrilling pitching duel between Tarik Skubal and Hunter Brown, drawing a crowd of 30,770 that created an intense atmosphere akin to a playoff match.

Skubal, who reached his 200th strikeout of the season, pitched seven shutout innings. He faced a challenging Astros lineup, striking out seven batters while keeping Houston scoreless. The Tigers improved their record to 75-53 after winning the first two games of the series.

“This game had a playoff vibe,” Skubal said after the game. “We were up against a great team, and every pitch mattered.”

The Tigers initially struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities. In the fifth inning, Zach McKinstry led off with a triple but was left stranded as the team could not convert.

As the game progressed, both teams exchanged tense moments. Wenceel Pérez made a spectacular leaping catch to rob Christian Walker of a home run, while Skubal narrowly escaped a jam in the third by striking out Carlos Correa.

The turning point came in the 10th inning with Torres at the plate. After multiple attempts and strategic pitching from the Astros, Torres walked, signaling his 500th career RBI. “Reaching this milestone means a lot to me,” Torres stated. “I just hope to keep learning and contributing to the team,” he added with a smile.

With the win, the Tigers are eyeing a three-game sweep against the Astros in the series finale on Wednesday.