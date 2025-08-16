Tigers Edge Twins 4-3 in Extra Innings Thriller

MINNEAPOLIS — Left-hander Tarik Skubal expressed frustration on the mound during the fourth inning but managed to keep his team competitive. On Thursday, Aug. 14, he helped the Detroit Tigers secure a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in 11 innings at Target Field.

Skubal struck out Austin Martin in the fourth, but his displeasure echoed in two expletives. Despite allowing three runs over seven innings, Skubal’s performance helped the Tigers win their second consecutive game.

In the 11th inning, Gleyber Torres provided the critical lead with a sacrifice fly, bringing home Colt Keith, who advanced to third base following a wild pitch from Twins reliever Erasmo Ramírez.

Right-handed reliever Rafael Montero, acquired from the Atlanta Braves before the trade deadline, was key in sealing the win by striking out the last two batters in the 11th.

Skubal’s performance was a mixed bag: he threw 65 strikes on 99 pitches, generating 11 swings and misses. However, he finished strong, retiring ten batters in a row to limit the damage. He ended the outing with a solid 2.42 ERA over 24 starts this season.

The Twins tallied their runs in a tough third inning, starting with a solo home run by Edouard Julien. Ryan Jeffers and Luke Keaschall added runs to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead. The Tigers responded with two runs in the fourth, thanks to Kerry Carpenter’s double and Riley Greene’s two-run homer, closing the gap to 3-2.

Colt Keith tied the game 3-3 in the sixth inning with an RBI single, marking his birthday with a significant contribution to the game.

The Tigers showed outstanding defense, highlighted by two key catches that stopped potential runs from the Twins. Javier Báez made a running catch at the warning track, while Greene leaped at the wall to rob Byron Buxton of extra bases.

Montero’s performance was a highlight as he settled down to retire four consecutive batters. He demonstrated a higher strike rate than usual, throwing 14 of 16 pitches for strikes. ‘When I’m in the strike zone, I can be effective,’ Montero said, emphasizing the work he continues to put in.

The victory was crucial for the Tigers, marking a third straight one-run win and moving them to a 71-52 record as they continue their four-game series against the Twins.