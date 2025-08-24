Sports
Tigers Eye Veterans as Trade Deadline Approaches Amid Struggles
DETROIT, Mich. — As the MLB trade deadline approaches, Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris is focused on strengthening the team’s pitching staff. However, his recent moves have left lingering concerns about outfield depth and offensive consistency.
The Tigers face challenges with key players Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling out of the lineup, but the arrival of waiver season offers potential relief. Detroit can scout struggling teams looking to unload payroll, aiming to claim a veteran who could step in for the injured outfielders while bolstering their chances for a postseason run.
Tigers have until August 31 to make a move, and Eyeing Tommy Pham, currently with the Pittsburgh Pirates, could be a strategic choice. The 37-year-old is hitting .263 with six home runs and 36 RBIs this season, showcasing experience and ability to contribute both offensively and in defense.
Despite the Pirates currently sitting last in the National League Central, Pham’s presence on the Tigers could provide a much-needed boost. Detroit ranks third in the league with a 24.3 percent strikeout rate and currently sits 15th in runs scored, which puts pressure on their hitting lineup to perform.
Additionally, with Pham set to enter free agency after this season, it seems wise for Pittsburgh to consider dealing him rather than keeping a player whose value may not align with their rebuilding efforts.
Also, Pirates owner Bob Nutting is likely aware of Pham approaching performance incentives costing the team more money. With potential bonuses tied to his plate appearances creating a financial burden, moving him could serve a dual purpose, easing roster costs while giving him the chance to compete elsewhere.
As trade speculation heats up, the Tigers are positioned to make a significant move before the deadline. Harris aims to revive Detroit’s chances for postseason play, and acquiring a player like Pham might be key.
