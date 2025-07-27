Tigers Fall Again, Losing 6-2 to Blue Jays at Comerica Park

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Tigers suffered their fifth consecutive loss on Friday, July 25, falling 6-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park. Commentator Jason Benetti did not hold back his criticism, stating, “This is the kind of defense you can’t win a ton of games with.” His remarks came after notable mistakes during the fourth inning that proved costly for the Tigers.

In that inning, a fly ball hit by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. should have been caught by left fielder Riley Greene. Unfortunately, Greene mistimed his jump, allowing Guerrero to reach second base with a double. Addison Barger then drove in Guerrero, tying the game 1-1. Things went from bad to worse when shortstop Javier Báez made a wild throw on a ground ball from Joey Loperfido, allowing Barger to score and give Toronto a 2-1 lead.

The Blue Jays capitalized on the Tigers’ mistakes, scoring four more runs in the fifth inning. Guerrero hit an RBI double off pitcher Keider Montero’s curveball, and Bo Bichette followed up with a two-RBI double off Montero’s sinker. The Blue Jays’ offense came alive, leading to chants of “Let’s go, Blue Jays!” echoing through the stands.

By the time Alejandro Kirk added an RBI single against reliever Tyler Holton, Toronto had stretched their lead to 6-1. Montero finished his outing having allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits, bringing his ERA to 4.66 for the season.

The Tigers managed only two runs, including a solo home run from Spencer Torkelson in the sixth inning. Torkelson’s home run, his second in consecutive games, was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing performance. The Tigers had previously taken a brief lead in the second inning with an RBI double from Dillon Dingler.

Greene struggled at the plate, going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. Báez also had a tough night, struggling against Blue Jays pitcher José Berríos, who allowed two runs over six innings. Berríos was able to generate ten swings and misses during his performance, showcasing his effectiveness against hitters.

As the Tigers look to regroup, they now hold a 7½-game lead in the American League Central, a significant drop from the 14-game lead they had just 17 days prior. They will attempt to bounce back in the next game of the series against Toronto.