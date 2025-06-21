Tigers Fall to Pirates in Extra Innings Finale

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Tigers faced a tough defeat against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night, losing 8-4 in extra innings during a season finale that ended late.

The Tigers had clinched a series win against the Pirates in an earlier game but could not muster a victory in the evening matchup. Tyler Holton started as the opener, while Keider Montero took over as the bulk pitcher. Holton has struggled this season, entering the game with an ERA of 5.40.

In the second inning, Pirates’ Nick Gonzalez hit a leadoff solo home run, followed by Jared Triolo smashing a two-run homer, pushing the Pirates ahead 3-0. This was the eighth home run Holton had allowed this season. Andrew McCutcheon added another run with a home run in the third inning, extending the Pirates’ lead to 4-0.

Despite the tough start, the Tigers began to rally. In the fifth inning, Gleyber Torres hit a double that drove in two runs, cutting the Pirates’ lead to 4-2. Montero’s solid performance kept the game within reach, and the hitters responded.

In the seventh inning, the Tigers tied the game 4-4 when Colt Keith hit a home run, marking his return to form. The game remained tied as the eighth and ninth innings progressed without incident. Will Vest, returning from an injury, struck out two batters to maintain the tie.

However, the game took a turn in the tenth inning after a rain delay. After the delay, the Pirates capitalized, scoring four runs, including a crucial two-run single from Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The Tigers could not overcome the deficit in their final at-bat, and the game ended with a final score of 8-4.

The loss was disappointing for the Tigers, who now prepare to face the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend at Steinbrenner Field.