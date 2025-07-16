Tigers’ Greene Declines Home Run Derby Invitation to Prioritize Health

ATLANTA — All-Star outfielder Riley Greene declined multiple invitations from Major League Baseball (MLB) to participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby, scheduled for July 14 at Truist Park, host of the upcoming All-Star Game.

The 24-year-old Greene is having a strong season, currently tied for eighth in MLB with 24 home runs. He averages one home run every 16.5 plate appearances, placing him third among American League players, behind only Aaron Judge‘s 38 homers and Shohei Ohtani‘s 35 homers.

Despite his impressive statistics, Greene expressed concerns about his health. “I’m just trying to stay healthy,” he said Tuesday, just hours before the All-Star Game. “It’s a lot of swings. Some guys can do it. It’s meant for some guys. I don’t think it’s meant for me right now.”

By declining MLB’s offers, Greene forfeited a chance to earn $1 million during the All-Star break. The Home Run Derby guarantees each participant $150,000, with the winner taking home $1 million and the runner-up $500,000. Participants also compete for an additional $100,000 for the longest homer.

Greene, who has a salary of $812,400 in 2025, added, “I haven’t hit on the field in two years. I don’t think I would have maybe done a good job.”

In the Derby, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh emerged victorious, defeating Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes 18-15 in the final round. Raleigh’s 38 homers are the second-most in MLB history before the All-Star break, just shy of Barry Bonds‘ 39 in 2001. Raleigh is on pace to hit 64 home runs this season.

“It’s special,” Greene said of Raleigh’s achievement. “He’s rewriting history.”

The other participants included Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski, Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, Oakland Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker, Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas, and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson. Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins struggled in the first round, hitting just three homers.

Chisholm commented, “It’s not that I wasn’t trying to hit homers. I was trying to keep my swing and hit homers.”

Greene watched the Derby alongside his American League teammates. After the first round, he and six others left the field. In 2025, Greene has a batting average of .264, with 78 RBIs, 27 walks, and 125 strikeouts over 95 games, registering a career-high .879 OPS.

Determined to keep his swing intact and body healthy, Greene is focused on leading the MLB-best Detroit Tigers (59-38) into the final stretch of the season. “My No. 1 goal is to stay healthy for this team and help them win every night,” Greene said.