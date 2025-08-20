Tigers’ A.J. Hinch and Charlie Morton Reunite Against Former Team

DETROIT — A.J. Hinch and Charlie Morton share a unique bond that goes back to their time with the Houston Astros. The duo first connected in 2017, when Morton joined the Astros as a free agent. After a successful two years together, including a World Series title, the friends reunited this year in Detroit following a trade.

“We’re both relationship-based people. He really took what I said to heart,” Hinch noted about Morton. “What makes Charlie tick is a personal connection with what he’s doing.”

On Wednesday, the Tigers are set to face the Astros for the last game in a three-game series. It will be Morton’s first start against Houston since 2022, and he is looking forward to the challenge.

Morton, who was with the Astros during some of his best seasons, boasted a 3.36 ERA and struck out 364 batters in 55 games with Houston. One of his most memorable performances was in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, where he pitched the final four innings to help secure the championship.

“This will be a brand new one for me,” Hinch said, with excitement about the matchup. “Watching him pitch against old teammates will be special.”

Morton has had a mixed start with the Tigers, but he recently achieved his best outing of the season by pitching six shutout innings against the Minnesota Twins. As the Tigers aim for a postseason run, both Hinch and Morton hope to create more memorable moments together.

On the field during the series, the rapport between players has fueled an exciting atmosphere at Comerica Park, where fans have shown strong support for the team’s push toward playoffs.