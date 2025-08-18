Tigers Host Astros as Rivals Battle for Division Supremacy

DETROIT, Mich. — Major League Baseball takes center stage Monday night as the Detroit Tigers face off against the Houston Astros at 6:40 p.m. ET. This game marks the beginning of a crucial three-game series at Comerica Park.

The Tigers, currently leading the American League Central by 8.5 games with a 73-53 record, have recently returned home after a successful road trip where they won three out of four games against the Minnesota Twins. The squad is looking to maintain their lead and secure a favorable playoff position.

On the mound for Detroit is right-hander Jack Flaherty, who has struggled this season with a 4.76 ERA and a 6-12 record. Despite his challenges, the Tigers hold a solid 39-24 home record in 2025, positioning them as favorites in this matchup. Flaherty hopes to improve his performance against a powerful Astros lineup.

His opponent, Houston’s Spencer Arrighetti, has faced difficulties of his own this season, posting a 6.38 ERA over four starts. Arrighetti will aim to bounce back after a rough outing last week. With the Astros leading the AL West by just 1.5 games over the Seattle Mariners, a victory against Detroit is crucial to maintain their edge in a closely contested division.

The Tigers have a potent offense, ranking eighth in the league for runs scored and consistently delivering clutch performances. Outfielder Riley Greene, who leads the team with 28 home runs and 90 RBIs, is noted for his powerful batting against right-handed pitchers. Greene’s history of success against Arrighetti could be a key factor in Monday’s game.

Fans can watch the matchup live on MLB Network, with streaming options available through various platforms. This game represents not only a significant battle for both teams’ playoff hopes but also a highlight in their inter-divisional rivalry.

As the series unfolds, all eyes will be on how both teams perform, especially with the prospect of a potential playoff meeting later this year.