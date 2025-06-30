Tigers Host Twins in High-Stakes Baseball Showdown Tonight

DETROIT, MI — The Detroit Tigers will take on the Minnesota Twins tonight at 7:10 p.m. ET in the final game of their three-game series at Comerica Park.

The Tigers boast a strong record of 46-38 against the spread this season while the Twins sit at 40-43. Currently, Detroit is favored at -275 on the moneyline, compared to Minnesota’s odds of +225.

Spencer Torkelson, who has two hits in his last game, is expected to be key for the Tigers. He is batting .229 this season with 18 doubles and 17 home runs.

This matchup features two starting pitchers: Chris Paddack for the Twins and Tarik Skubal for the Tigers. Skubal has been exceptional this season, sporting a 2.29 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP. He ranks high in multiple pitching categories, contributing to Detroit’s offensive strategy as they look to capitalize on Minnesota’s weaknesses.

Paddack, on the other hand, has faced struggles with a road ERA of 5.48 this year. He has a higher percentage of opponents hitting hard contact, bringing challenges into this game for Minnesota.

Recent betting trends suggest that Detroit may maintain a commanding lead, especially considering they have covered the -1.5 run line in nine of Skubal’s starts this season.

Gambling experts are highlighting notable player prop bets tonight, focusing on Torkelson, who is a strong candidate to hit a home run given his performance against fastballs this season.

This game holds significance for both teams as the Tigers aim to bolster their standing in the division while the Twins try to overcome recent struggles for a better finish at the season’s end.

Fans can catch the action live on ESPN as both teams strive for a crucial victory.