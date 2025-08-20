Tigers Implement Innovative Bullpen Strategy Amid Struggles

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Tigers are dealing with one of the weakest bullpens in Major League Baseball, ranking 24th with a 4.61 ERA since May 16. Despite this challenge, the team has adopted a creative approach to enhance their pitching performance over the past 10 days.

To maximize their roster, the Tigers are cycling through a series of relievers, expanding beyond the usual eight active arms. They have utilized 11 relievers during this time, aiming to win every series. “It’s depth,” said manager A.J. Hinch. “The depth and the quality of arms that we have allow us to configure the bullpen in different ways and feel comfortable.”

This new strategy has yielded positive results as the Tigers have clinched three series victories in a row. As they approach a series against the Kansas City Royals, they hope to continue this trend. The current bullpen includes right-handers Jason Foley, Alex Lange, and Joseph Gatto, and left-hander Tyler Holton, but only Foley and Lange are reliable in high-pressure situations.

To address their pitching inadequacies, the team has tailored matchups based on the opposing lineups. For instance, they deployed different pitchers against the right-handed-heavy Los Angeles Angels and left-handed-heavy Minnesota Twins. “We have a lot of strengths in the bullpen,” Hinch said, noting that the team is not yet at full health.

Hinch has highlighted the advantages of bringing in fresh arms, such as calling up relievers Kyle Funkhouser and Nik Turley, to better match the opposing hitters. Many of these pitchers are eager for the chance to contribute. “You just want an opportunity,” said Holton. “We’re all willing to help the team in any way we can.”

The adaptability of the bullpen has been praised by catcher Eric Haase, who has seen first-hand the effectiveness of their new pitching strategy. “A.J. does a really good job planning those matchups,” Haase said. “You’ve got to give a shoutout to those bullpen arms for stepping up.”

Looking ahead, the Tigers face three series against teams with strong left-handed hitters, including the Royals and the Oakland Athletics. With only Holton as their left-handed option, a roster change may be necessary to enhance their competitive edge.

Hinch indicated that even as they shuffle pitchers, there is hope for an improved bullpen as some relievers recover from injuries. “It’s going to get better,” he said. “We’re going to get healthy with our guys.”