Sports
Tigers Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Royals on August 22
Detroit, Michigan – The Detroit Tigers are set to take on the Kansas City Royals on August 22, 2025, at 7:10 p.m. at Comerica Park. This match follows the successful opener against the Houston Astros, where the Tigers won the series.
The Tigers, currently boasting a 75-53 record, are fresh off a homestand where they swept the Astros. Starting pitcher Casey Mize, who holds a record of 12-4 with a 3.63 ERA, will take the mound against Royals’ Ryan Bergert, who has a 1-1 record and a 2.75 ERA.
“We’re riding high after a strong series against a tough opponent. It’s important we carry this momentum into the next game,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. The Tigers have excelled this season, particularly at home with a record of 41-24.
The Royals, on the other hand, face challenges, aiming to improve their competitive standing as they enter the series with the Tigers. Their recent performance has raised concerns about their pitching and hitting consistency.
For fans following the series, the match can be streamed on platforms like Fubo, MLB.tv, and FanDuel Sports Network. Nationally televised games on ESPN and FOX will also feature Tigers matchups throughout the season.
This matchup marks the sixth meeting between these two teams this season, with the Tigers currently leading the series 3-2. A win for the Tigers could significantly bolster their playoff prospects.
