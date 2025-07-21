Detroit, MI — The Detroit Tigers begin the second half of the 2025 MLB season hoping to maintain their winning streak. With the best record in the American League, the Tigers are aiming for a playoff run after a strong first half.

Pitcher Tarik Skubal has been a standout, displaying Cy Young-winning form, while teammates like Riley Greene, Gleyber Torres, and Javier Baez continue to shine following their All-Star appearances. As they head into the season’s second half, the Tigers need to address some vulnerabilities, especially within their bullpen.

The bullpen has presented challenges this season, contrasting sharply with its success in 2024. To combat this, the Tigers are looking internally for solutions, particularly at the upcoming trade deadline. One promising candidate is 24-year-old right-hander Troy Melton, who has been identified as a potential breakout player.

Melton, who has recorded a 2.99 ERA along with 101 strikeouts across 75.1 innings in the minors, could be utilized in short relief roles, similar to how the team previously employed Jackson Jobe. According to scouting reports, Melton’s high strikeout ability could bolster the bullpen that has lacked firepower this season.

“The Tigers deployed Jackson Jobe as a late-inning weapon out of the bullpen down the stretch last year, and they could take a similar approach with Melton,” said a source familiar with the team’s strategy.

With the Right-hander’s impressive K/9 rate of 12.1 this season, his ability to generate strikeouts could be crucial for the Tigers as they push for a World Series title.

As the July 31 trade deadline approaches, the Tigers’ ability to seamlessly blend external acquisitions with their promising minor league talent could be key in securing a deep playoff run this year.