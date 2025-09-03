Sports
Tigers Move Chris Paddack to Bullpen Ahead of Mets Game
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have decided to move veteran right-handed starter Chris Paddack to the bullpen. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced that Paddack will be available to pitch in relief starting with Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets.
Paddack, 29, has struggled since joining the Tigers, posting a 2-2 record with a 5.40 ERA in six starts after being acquired from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline. In 30 innings, he struck out only 14 batters and allowed eight home runs.
Once considered a top prospect, Paddack has fought injury challenges, including two Tommy John surgeries, since a successful rookie season with the San Diego Padres in 2019. He recorded a 4.95 ERA over 111 innings during the 2025 season with the Twins prior to the trade.
To facilitate the trade for Paddack, the Tigers absorbed the salary of veteran pitcher Randy Dobnak, who has since been assigned to Triple-A Toledo. Paddack is set to become a free agent after this season, making the bullpen move an important opportunity for him to showcase his skills as a potential multi-inning reliever for the postseason.
Right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long will take Paddack’s spot in the starting rotation, joining fellow starters Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, and Charlie Morton.
During his short time with the Tigers, Paddack’s performances have been inconsistent. In two games against the Twins, he allowed a total of 12 runs and five home runs. His most recent outing was a brief 3 2/3 innings on August 29, where he allowed three runs and threw just 58 pitches before being pulled.
Paddack’s move to relief may be a critical point in his career as he looks to recover from an overall mediocre season. With the postseason on the horizon, it remains to be seen how he will adapt to his new role.
