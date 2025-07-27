Tigers’ Pitcher Jack Flaherty Activates Contract Boost Amid Team Struggles

Detroit, MI — Jack Flaherty made headlines this week as he activated a contract escalator during his 15th start of the season with the Detroit Tigers. This activation raises his deal from $35 million to $45 million, ensuring him $20 million for 2026 if he chooses not to opt out.

While this development seems promising for Flaherty, the situation for the Tigers is more complex. Flaherty’s current statistics show a struggling performance with a record of 5–10, an ERA of 4.77, and 130 strikeouts in 103 2⁄3 innings pitched. Although he ranks 16th in the MLB for strikeouts, this figure indicates that he has not been performing at an ace level. Recently, he has allowed 11 earned runs and four home runs over the span of just 16 innings.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are experiencing a rough patch in their season, having lost 10 of their last 11 games. One notable low point was a six-game losing streak during which they managed to score only one run over 20 innings. Their offensive statistics reflect this downturn, with a batting average of .207 and an OPS of .593.

When the Tigers signed Flaherty to a two-year deal in the offseason, they hoped for a resurgence from the former St. Louis Cardinals ace. For the initial months, Flaherty’s performance suggested they had made a good investment; his fastball was effective, and he consistently pitched deep into games. However, with the exception of teammate Tarik Skubal, the entire pitching rotation has struggled recently.

As the season continues, a crucial question looms: Do the Tigers view Flaherty as part of their future plans? Alternatively, will he choose to opt out in search of a more lucrative opportunity this winter? As it stands, the Tigers remain tied to a significant contract raise while trying to find solutions to their mounting challenges.