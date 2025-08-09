Tigers Rally Late to Edge Angels 6-5 at Comerica Park

DETROIT, Michigan — The Detroit Tigers edged the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 in a thrilling game on Friday night at Comerica Park, thanks to a three-run homer from Nick Vierling in the eighth inning.

With the Angels initially leading 5-3, Detroit’s reliever allowed a walk to pinch-hitter Eduardo Escobar to start the inning. Vierling then came to bat and launched his first homer of the season over the Angels’ bullpen, securing the Tigers a crucial win and avoiding their third straight loss.

Early in the game, the Tigers took a 3-1 lead, highlighted by Javier Báez‘s two-run single in the second inning. The Angels bounced back with back-to-back homers from Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout, putting them ahead before Vierling’s late-game heroics.

Starting pitcher Tarik Skubal had a rocky outing, marked by allowing multiple homers for the first time this season. Despite striking out a couple of batters, he faced tough competition from the Angels’ lineup, ending his night after just 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Reliever Jason Foley picked up the win for the Tigers, throwing 2 1/3 innings in relief, while Alex Lange closed the game for his 23rd save of the season. The game saw a brief delay in the third inning when Angels centerfielder Jo Adell collided with the fence while trying to catch a fly ball, but he continued to play after a quick check-up.

A key moment came in the seventh inning when Tigers left fielder Riley Greene made a diving catch on a line drive from Angels’ shortstop Zach Neto, preventing further scoring opportunities.

The two teams will face off again on Saturday evening, with Detroit’s right-handed pitcher Beau Brieske making his second starting appearance of the season against Los Angeles left-hander Reid Detmers.