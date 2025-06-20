Tigers and Rays Clash This Weekend at Steinbrenner Field

Tampa, Florida — The Detroit Tigers will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series starting Friday night at Steinbrenner Field. This matchup follows Detroit’s mixed results from a recent homestand, where they split six games, winning two out of three against the Cincinnati Reds.

Detroit’s manager AJ Hinch and his team travel to Tampa Bay after battling through a turbulent schedule. Currently, the Tigers hold a two-game lead over the New York Yankees for the best record in baseball, standing strong with a 9.5-game advantage in the American League Central division.

The Rays, entering this series, are not to be underestimated. Although they sit 2.5 games behind the American League East-leading team, they possess the sixth-best run differential in Major League Baseball at plus-65. Recently, they’ve shown solid form, winning six of their last ten games, despite a recent split in a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

On the mound for the Tigers will be veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty, who has recently delivered four quality starts. Flaherty’s impressive performance prior to his last outing saw him posting a 1.46 ERA over 24 2/3 innings, where he struck out 29 batters while only allowing one home run. However, in his most recent game against Cincinnati, he struggled, giving up seven runs in just 4 2/3 innings.

The Rays will counter with 26-year-old pitcher Shane Baz, who has struggled this season but recently made his fifth quality start out of 14 appearances. His earlier successes in April have not been matched in subsequent months, making his performance a point of interest for fans and analysts alike.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET, but fans should note that weather conditions have required the temporary closure of parking lots at Steinbrenner Field. The Tampa Bay Rays advised attendees to shelter in their vehicles until the advisory is lifted.