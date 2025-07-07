Tigers Recall Montero, Option Horn to Triple-A Toledo

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have recalled right-handed pitcher Keider Montero from Triple-A Toledo to start in Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. This move comes as left-hander Bailey Horn has been optioned back to Toledo.

The decision to recall Montero comes after Horn’s three relief appearances this season. In those outings, Horn allowed one run and recorded three strikeouts against one walk over 2.2 innings pitched.

Montero’s addition to the roster is aimed at bolstering the Tigers’ pitching lineup as they face a competitive Rays team. The Tigers coaching staff is looking forward to seeing how Montero performs in his starting role.

This transaction reflects the ongoing adjustments the Tigers are making to their roster in pursuit of better results as the season progresses.