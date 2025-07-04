Tigers Reinstate Reese Olson as They Face Guardians

CLEVELAND — The Detroit Tigers reinstated right-hander Reese Olson from the injured list on Friday, preparing him to start the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians tonight at 7:10 p.m. Olson’s return comes as the Tigers look to improve their record of 54-34 against the Guardians, who sit at 40-45.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers optioned Justyn-Henry Malloy to Triple-A Toledo. Olson had been recovering from an injury that sidelined him for part of the season.

Olson previously pitched well in the minor leagues, contributing to the Tigers’ decision to bring him back at this pivotal time in the season. He is expected to bring strength to the Tigers’ rotation as they navigate the series this weekend.

Meanwhile, Bailey Horn is remaining with the team for at least one additional day. Horn served as the 27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader but was not utilized. The Tigers opted to send Tyler Owens to Triple-A instead, following his struggles in Game 1.

Horn, 27, has made a significant impact in the minor leagues, striking out 35 batters with a 2.15 ERA in 29 innings at Triple-A Worcester. His prior experience includes stints with multiple teams and he is looking to establish himself in the Tigers’ lineup.

As of now, the Tigers may need to make further roster moves, especially as they work to solidify their bullpen. Alex Lange is on a rehab assignment in Toledo, throwing three scoreless innings, but his return is not imminent.

Fans are eager to see how Olson performs tonight as both teams look to gain momentum in the series.