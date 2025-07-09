Sports
Tigers Set to Face Rays in Key MLB Matchup
Detroit, MI — The Detroit Tigers (58-34) will host the Tampa Bay Rays (49-42) Tuesday at Comerica Park for the second game of a three-game series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
The Tigers are coming off a 5-1 victory in Monday’s opener, marking their fourth consecutive win and improving their record to 7-3 over the last ten games. Second baseman Colt Keith shined Monday, going 3-for-4 with his seventh home run. Emerging star Javy Baez, who has transitioned from shortstop to center field, is hitting .279 with ten homers and 39 RBIs, making a strong impact after a challenging couple of seasons.
Conversely, the Rays have struggled recently, losing seven of their last ten games, including the last game against the Tigers. Rookie outfielder Chandler Simpson contributed two hits against Detroit, maintaining a .309 batting average and 24 stolen bases this season.
Pitching matchups will feature Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (6-6, 3.34 ERA) against Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.84 ERA). Pepiot has a solid strikeout rate with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while Flaherty aims to rebound from a rough stretch that includes a 10.50 ERA over his last four starts. Flaherty’s recent struggles have intensified concerns among fans about his ability to consistently perform.
Both teams face challenges in the matchup, but the Rays see potential in Pepiot’s recent performances. The game will also be influenced by favorable weather conditions, with 6 mph winds expected blowing in from right-center field.
The rivalry series has been tightly contested, with the season series tied at 2-2. Many expect a high-scoring game, as three of their last four encounters have surpassed the total runs forecasted. Bettors suggest taking the over on 9 runs for this matchup.
With both teams vying for playoff positioning, this game could be pivotal for their respective seasons.
