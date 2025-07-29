Tigers Set for Key Matchup Against Diamondbacks After Recent Struggles

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers aim to extend their winning streak to three games as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. at Comerica Park. The Tigers, with a record of 62-46, will face the Diamondbacks, who are currently 51-56.

Catcher Jake Rogers, infielders Javier Baez and Andy Ibanez, infielder/outfielder Ryan Kreidler, and outfielder Jahmai Jones will all be available off the bench. The full lineup is set for the evening’s game.

On the mound, Arizona’s right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (10-6, 4.76 ERA) is slated to pitch against the Tigers’ Casey Mize (9-4, 3.40 ERA). Mize, whose start was pushed back due to mild knee stiffness, is expected to bounce back after a short delay in his routine.

Pfaadt will make his first-ever start at Comerica Park and his first appearance against the Tigers in his third season. Mize, having previously pitched in two games this month, looks to regain form as he faces Pfaadt.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch expressed optimism about the team’s performance, despite a recent stretch that saw the Tigers lose eight of their last nine games. Missing their ace, Tarik Skubal, who is awaiting the birth of his second child, adds a layer of uncertainty for the upcoming series against the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend.

Hinch noted that the weekend rotation will be flexible, depending on Skubal’s availability while he balances family duties with professional commitments. As for the immediate game against Arizona, the Tigers hope to capitalize on past mistakes and regain their confidence on the field.

As the team gears up for a busy schedule, fans are hopeful to see a turnaround as they head into this evening’s pivotal matchup.