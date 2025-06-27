Sports
Tigers Set for Weekend Series Against Twins in Detroit
Detroit, Michigan — The Detroit Tigers are set to host the Minnesota Twins this weekend for a three-game series at Comerica Park. The series begins Friday evening after the Tigers recently secured a dominating 8-0 victory against the Oakland Athletics.
This win solidifies the Tigers’ momentum, as they currently hold a tie for the best record in Major League Baseball. Detroit also boasts the third-best run differential in the league at plus-94.
The Twins arrive in Detroit trailing by 11.5 games in the American League Central standings. They have struggled recently, winning just three of their last ten games but managed to take two wins in a consecutive fashion against the extension series.
While the Tigers plan to start Sawyer Gipson-Long, the details about the Twins’ pitcher are still unclear as of now. The game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday night.
The matchup promises to be pivotal for both teams as Detroit aims to maintain their lead and Minnesota seeks to improve their standing in the division.
