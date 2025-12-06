Sports
Tigers Sign Drew Anderson to One-Year Contract
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have reached an agreement on a one-year contract with right-handed pitcher Drew Anderson, league sources reported Friday. The deal is pending a physical and has not yet been officially announced by the team.
Anderson, who turns 32 in March, returns to the Tigers after spending the last two seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) where he enjoyed a successful run with the SSG Landers. He posted a 2.25 ERA across 30 starts in 2025 and is expected to compete for a starting spot in Detroit’s rotation during spring training.
In the KBO, Anderson made a significant impact, demonstrating his ability with impressive statistics, including a 35.3% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate last season. Prior to his stint in Korea, he had brief appearances in Major League Baseball (MLB) with teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, and Chicago White Sox from 2017 to 2021.
The Tigers previously signed Anderson to a minor league deal at the beginning of the 2024 season, but he didn’t make the team and returned to Korea. His performance in the KBO has renewed interest from the Tigers, who see potential in him as a starter to add depth behind established pitchers like Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty.
Having originally been drafted by the Phillies in 2015, Anderson’s career has seen ups and downs, including an injury-plagued 2019 season. His recent success in the KBO has revitalized his prospects, and the Tigers are optimistic about his ability to transition back to major league baseball.
The financial details of the contract have not been disclosed, but Anderson’s return marks a trend of MLB teams looking to capitalize on players who have excelled overseas. As the offseason progresses, the Tigers may continue to explore other free agent options to bolster their roster before training camp begins.
