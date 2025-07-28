Tigers Snap Six-Game Losing Streak with 10-4 Win Over Blue Jays

DETROIT, Michigan — The Detroit Tigers ended a six-game losing streak with a 10-4 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park on Sunday afternoon.

Gleyber Torres had a standout performance, driving in four runs, including a three-run homer in the third inning. Jack Flaherty pitched six strong scoreless innings, striking out seven batters and allowing just five hits.

The Tigers, who entered the game having lost 12 of their last 13 games, took control early. In the third inning, Dillon Dingler started the rally with a single, followed by Parker Meadows‘ double. Torres then hit a high fastball into the right-field stands, marking his 10th home run of the season and giving Detroit a 3-0 lead.

Max Scherzer, pitching for Toronto on his 41st birthday, struck out 11 batters over seven innings but allowed three runs. His solid outing included a perfect start, retiring the first six batters faced.

Detroit added to its lead in the eighth inning with a barrage of seven runs, including an RBI double from Javier Baez and another RBI single from Torres. The Tigers’ big inning showed their offensive prowess, after scoring just three runs through the first seven innings.

Despite the late-game struggles of the bullpen, with Luke Jackson making his Tigers debut and allowing four runs in the ninth, Detroit secured the win, salvaging the final game of the four-game series.

The victory not only broke their losing streak but also showcased the team’s ability to bounce back at home. The loss denied Toronto of a chance to sweep the series, ending their four-game winning streak.

The Tigers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series starting Monday.