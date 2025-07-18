Tigers’ Suárez Hints at Return Amid Trade Deadline Speculation

ATLANTA — With the July 31 trade deadline approaching, two-time All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez is a top trade target.

Suárez, an impending free agent, is currently hitting .250 with 31 home runs and leads the National League with 78 RBIs through 95 games, boasting an .889 OPS. In late April, he became the 19th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a single game. The 34-year-old has made a significant impact as one of the best right-handed sluggers this season.

On July 14, Suárez expressed his desire to return to the Detroit Tigers, the team that signed him out of Venezuela nearly 17 years ago. “To finish where everything started, it would be cool,” he said. “It would mean a lot to me.”

Suárez joined the Tigers in 2008 after they signed him for a $10,000 bonus during the international signing period. He advanced through the minor leagues and made his MLB debut on June 4, 2014, against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. In his debut season, he played 85 games and hit .242 with four home runs.

On December 11, 2014, Suárez was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Reflecting on the Tigers, he noted, “Since I was there, it’s been a lot different. It’s a new team with a lot of young guys and a lot of talent. I think they have a really good chance to make it more than the playoffs this year.”

The Tigers hold a 59-38 record and an 11½-game lead in the American League Central. However, they are looking for upgrades, including a swing-and-miss reliever and a right-handed hitting third baseman. Suárez believes that the Tigers have the potential to win the World Series this year.

<p“I think they really have a chance to win it all this year,” Suárez said, citing pitcher Tarik Skubal as the best in the league. “They got a bunch of good players.”

Tigers utility man Zach McKinstry has been filling in at third base this season, but Suárez’s potential acquisition makes sense given McKinstry’s inconsistent performance. McKinstry hit .285 with an .836 OPS in his first 88 games, compared to his .220 average with a .643 OPS over his previous 387 games.

<p“Baseball is baseball. I might be finishing where everything started. It doesn't sound crazy. We'll see,” Suárez remarked about his future.

Should Suárez be traded before the deadline, possible suitors include the Mariners, Chicago Cubs, and New York Yankees. However, he remains open to joining the Tigers in free agency this offseason. “All 30 teams are going to be on the list, and Detroit is going to be one of those,” he confirmed.