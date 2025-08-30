Tight End Rankings Updated Ahead of Fantasy Drafts

OAKLEY, Calif. — With the first week of preseason underway, updates on tight end rankings have been released to assist fantasy football players in their draft preparations.

The latest rankings feature several key changes among tight ends as teams finalize rosters. In the latest Tier 3.0 update, notable players like Brock Bowers, George Kittle, and David Njoku remain in their positions from previous tiers. Njoku’s importance is expected to grow with Joe Flacco starting as quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, where he averaged 18.6 PPR points in five games last season.

Travis Kelce also sees a bump in ranking due to Rashee Rice‘s suspension for the first six games of the season. Meanwhile, Evan Engram has been moved to this tier as he is likely to be the Broncos’ second target, making him a worthwhile pick around Round 9.

The rankings also reflect changes for Colston Loveland, who has been moved down because of competition for targets in Chicago. His draft value is still respectable around Round 10, but owners might want to consider drafting a backup tight end as well.

In the year’s draft, tight ends like Zach Ertz, Dalton Kincaid, and Hunter Henry have seen shifts in their rankings as well, reflecting their potential roles in their respective offenses. Ertz, in particular, could play a crucial role for the Commanders this season if starter Terry McLaurin is limited due to contract negotiations.

This ranking update is based on PPR formats, which award one point for every ten yards gained. The ongoing adjustments aim to provide players with the best guidance to navigate tight end selections during drafts.