Tight Race at Hero World Challenge Sees Five Share Lead

Albany, Bahamas — The 2025 Hero World Challenge is heating up with five players tied for the lead at 10 under par after the second round. Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, J.J. Spaun, and Cameron Young all share the top spot, showcasing intense competition at Albany Golf Club.

Bhatia made a remarkable comeback, recovering from a bogey on the 17th hole with a birdie on the final hole. In contrast, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler struggled, making a double bogey on No. 16 after a wayward drive and finishing the day at 9 under, tied for sixth place with Alex Noren and Sepp Straka.

“I think you can always take good momentum from playing well,” Scheffler said. “Overall, I feel like it’s a good place to kind of see where my game’s at and then kind of get ready for the season.”

Young, coming off an impressive opening round of 70, fired a second-round 64, the lowest of the day. He delivered an outstanding performance, playing holes 12 to 17 at an impressive six under par.

“I felt like we played pretty well and comfortably could have shot 4, 5, 6 under,” Young stated. “But the reality is, day to day out here, you just can have runs of holes where it starts to feel easy.”

Clark, also in contention, noted that his putting has been below par, ranking 16th out of 20 players in that category. Meanwhile, Spaun, tied for the lead, struggles with similar putting woes, providing a unique twist to the tournament.

“Right now, I just have one swing thought when I play,” Clark explained. “It’s been a thought that has worked for me.”

Looking to continue building momentum, Young aims to use the tournament as a springboard for the upcoming PGA Tour season. He cited past successes of others who used this event for preparation.

Matsuyama, aiming to regain form after a challenging season, sits within striking distance as he leads the field in driving accuracy. He has been working on his game, expressing desire for a strong finish this week.

“I’ve been working on everything … so, trying to play well the next two days,” Matsuyama stated, reflecting on improvements as he looks to end his year on a high note.

The competition remains fierce with only a few strokes separating the players as they head into the final rounds, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion this weekend.