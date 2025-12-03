Tigres and Cruz Azul Set for Intense Semifinal Clash

Mexico City, Mexico — Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul will meet in the semifinals of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 tournament. The first leg is set for Wednesday, December 3, at 8 p.m. at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, followed by the return leg on December 6 at the Estadio Universitario.

The matchup is expected to showcase both teams’ strengths, with Tigres finishing the regular season in second place and Cruz Azul in third, just a point apart. Tigres comes into the game with momentum after a resounding 5-0 victory over Tijuana in the quarterfinals, overturning a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

“The way we played against Xolos showed our superiority,” said a Tigres player, highlighting their collective effort and individual talent. The team, led by coach Marco Antonio Ruiz, is determined to bring that same level of performance against Cruz Azul, who presents a tougher challenge.

Cruz Azul also advanced to the semifinals after defeating Chivas with a 3-2 aggregate score. Coach Nicolás Larcamón acknowledged that the team was not at their best in that series but emphasized the lessons learned. “We need to apply what we learned to avoid compromising our chances against Tigres,” he noted.

Historically, Tigres has had the upper hand in recent encounters with Cruz Azul, which gives them added confidence. They will rely heavily on experienced goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán and star scorer André-Pierre Gignac, who scored eight goals during the regular season.

Cruz Azul’s defense, anchored by Erik Lira, will need to be vigilant as they aim to control Tigres’ attacking threats. “We have been preparing extensively for this match, and our goal is to secure a strong result at home,” Lira remarked.

The atmosphere at the Olímpico Universitario promises to be electric, with Cruz Azul boasting an incredible home record, remaining unbeaten in their last 25 matches there. The fans’ support will be crucial as they hope to advance to the finals.

With both teams showcasing their unique strengths, this semifinal series is poised to be a thrilling encounter that may very well determine who advances to the finals of the Apertura 2025.