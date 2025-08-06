Tigres Face LAFC in Critical Leagues Cup Match Tonight

LOS ANGELES, CA — Tigres UANL will face LAFC tonight in a crucial Leagues Cup match at BMO Stadium. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and could secure Tigres a spot in the next round of the tournament.

Tigres, currently leading the Liga MX table, hopes to maintain its perfect record in the tournament. With only eight of 36 teams advancing to the next stage, a win tonight will ensure their qualification without waiting for other results.

The Leagues Cup awards three points for a win in regular time, one point for a draw, and two points to the penalty shootout winner. In this tournament, ties are resolved directly through penalty kicks if the score is even after regulation.

Behind Tigres, four teams closely trail with five points each: Juárez, Mazatlán, Toluca, and Pumas. The tiebreakers include total wins, goal difference, goals scored, goals allowed, and fair play. Tigres midfielder Guido Pizarro emphasized the need for intensity: “We cannot lower our intensity, because nothing is set yet. It will be a nice opportunity to keep growing.”

Conversely, LAFC faces a challenging scenario after drawing their first two matches. With just three points and sitting 13th in the MLS standings, the team needs a significant turnaround. LAFC must defeat Tigres by the largest possible goal margin and hope many teams above them lose their matches.

Head coach Steve Cherundolo described the competition as an exciting clash of cultures, with visible passion on the field. He mentioned that LAFC’s current performance is disappointing, stating, “This competition is entertaining; there are red cards, which we don’t want to see, but nobody wants to lose either.”

The match comes before the anticipated signing of a star player. Cherundolo hinted, “He is a player that anyone would want to have on their roster.” He also noted that the full squad should be complete soon, preparing to finish the season strongly.

Igor Jesus, a Brazilian player for LAFC, reflected positively on the season: “Our season has been very positive. We have grown as a team.”