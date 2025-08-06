Tigres FC Faces Off Against América de Cali in Copa Betplay Rematch

Yumbo, Colombia – Tigres FC will play América de Cali in the Copa Betplay rematch on Wednesday, August 6, at 5:00 PM local time. The match will be broadcast live on WIN.

Tigres FC recently defeated Orsomarso with a score of 2-0 in their last Betplay tournament match, showing a strong start this season. However, they now face a tougher challenge as they try to overcome a significant deficit in the two-legged series against América de Cali.

On the other hand, América de Cali experienced a setback, losing 2-1 to Independiente Santa Fe in their league match. Despite this, they hold a commanding 5-0 advantage from the first leg against Tigres in the Copa Betplay and are poised to advance.

Gabriel Raimondi, head coach of América de Cali, expressed his thoughts in a recent press conference, stating, “I do not agree that the team did not recover; Santa Fe defended well. When a champion team has quality players and sits deep, it is tough to penetrate.” He emphasized that the team remains focused on attacking despite the recent loss.

Michael Mahecha, a critical player for Tigres FC, reached a milestone of 100 appearances for the club, becoming the player with the most matches played for the team.

In contrast, América de Cali’s standout 19-year-old forward has scored three goals in three different competitions this season, making a promising impact on the squad.

The upcoming match in Yumbo is crucial for Tigres FC as they aim to recover after a disappointing first leg and present a stronger performance to show their competitiveness.

América de Cali, still seeking their first-ever Copa Betplay title, continues to struggle in the tournament despite a successful league campaign. Raimondi noted, “I was hopeful for a win today, but we need to play as we did to achieve that.”

The rematch promises to be an exciting encounter between the two Bogotá teams, with kick-off set for 5:00 PM on August 6.