Sports
Tigres Intensifies Training Ahead of Match Against León
MONTERREY, Mexico — Tigres UANL ramped up their training efforts on Tuesday in preparation for their upcoming match against León on Saturday at the Estadio Universitario. Guido Pizarro intensified the training session at the CET, starting with a rigorous physical workout at 8:30 a.m.
The team divided into two groups, practicing on separate fields, where offensive and defensive players focused on improving their skills. André-Pierre Gignac and Ángel Correa shone as a duo, showcasing their strong chemistry on the field. The club even highlighted their teamwork on social media.
In a significant update, Jesús Angulo participated in both physical and soccer drills, indicating progress in his recovery. Angulo had been sidelined since undergoing surgery on his left knee on May 30, and after three months of rehabilitation, he is now returning to action.
Additionally, Diego “Chicha” Sánchez rejoined the team on Tuesday after participating with the Mexico U20 national team, which is preparing for the upcoming World Cup in Chile. Sánchez is the sole Tigres player in the recent U20 squad and is expected to contribute valuable minutes to the team.
Diego Lainez and Juan Sánchez Purata, who are currently with the Mexico senior squad, are expected to return by Thursday in time for intra-squad matches, which will help finalize the starting lineup for the game against León.
Recent Posts
- Joby Aviation Stock Declines Amid Investor Caution
- Three New Deep-Sea Snailfish Species Discovered Off California
- Nintendo Direct Rumors Build Anticipation for ‘7’ Games
- Melinda French Gates Invests $2 Billion in Women’s Health Initiatives
- Stephen Curry Reflects on NBA Moments at Book Launch
- Federal Reserve Faces Tough Decisions Amid Rising Inflation and Tariff Effects
- Former Referee David Coote Charged with Child Indecency
- Spotify Premium Launches Lossless Audio Feature in Select Markets
- Ryan Clark Apologizes Amid Controversial Exchange with Peter Schrager
- Vogue’s Anna Wintour Praises Meryl Streep’s Performance in Classic Film
- Binance Launches OpenLedger Blockchain with HODLer Airdrops Program
- Giants Face Quarterback Dilemma Ahead of Week 2 Matchup
- Coastal Warnings for Millions as Rip Currents Threaten Beachgoers
- FIFA Club World Cup Captivates 2.7 Billion Fans Globally
- Arabella Kushner Joins Grandfather at U.S. Open Amid Mixed Reactions
- New York Times Connections Game Gains Popularity Among Word Enthusiasts
- Brewers Reinstated Hoskins After 57-Game Injury Hiatus
- Asset Entities Shares Soar After Merger Vote with Strive for Bitcoin Treasury
- Montenegro Eyes EU and Euro Zone Membership by 2028
- Is Taylor Frankie Paul the Next Bachelorette? Speculation Grows