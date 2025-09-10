Tigres Intensifies Training Ahead of Match Against León

MONTERREY, Mexico — Tigres UANL ramped up their training efforts on Tuesday in preparation for their upcoming match against León on Saturday at the Estadio Universitario. Guido Pizarro intensified the training session at the CET, starting with a rigorous physical workout at 8:30 a.m.

The team divided into two groups, practicing on separate fields, where offensive and defensive players focused on improving their skills. André-Pierre Gignac and Ángel Correa shone as a duo, showcasing their strong chemistry on the field. The club even highlighted their teamwork on social media.

In a significant update, Jesús Angulo participated in both physical and soccer drills, indicating progress in his recovery. Angulo had been sidelined since undergoing surgery on his left knee on May 30, and after three months of rehabilitation, he is now returning to action.

Additionally, Diego “Chicha” Sánchez rejoined the team on Tuesday after participating with the Mexico U20 national team, which is preparing for the upcoming World Cup in Chile. Sánchez is the sole Tigres player in the recent U20 squad and is expected to contribute valuable minutes to the team.

Diego Lainez and Juan Sánchez Purata, who are currently with the Mexico senior squad, are expected to return by Thursday in time for intra-squad matches, which will help finalize the starting lineup for the game against León.