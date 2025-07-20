Tigres vs Juárez: Liga MX Opens with Exciting Matchup

Monterrey, Mexico — Fans of Tigres UANL are eager for the opening match of the Apertura 2025 season, scheduled for Saturday, July 19, 2025. The team will host Bravos de Juárez at the Estadio Universitario, also known as ‘El Volcán’, as part of Liga MX’s second matchday.

This showdown is highly anticipated, with star players like Ángel Correa expected to make their debut. Fans can look forward to various broadcast options for viewing the match. TV Azteca holds the local broadcast rights in Mexico, ensuring extensive coverage.

The game will be available on various platforms. Azteca Deportes offers a free option through their website and mobile applications, allowing viewers to enjoy live commentary and analysis. Additionally, Tubi will also stream the match without charge for those who prefer streaming services.

Fans eager to watch Tigres’ powerful lineup can access the broadcast through Azteca 7 or on the Tubi platform. To use Tubi, fans only need to download the app, create a free account, and find the match under the sports or live sections.

The excitement for the Apertura 2025 season is palpable, with notable matches ahead. The build-up to this weekend’s games offers fans an opportunity to be part of the Liga MX action, as several teams will be vying for title contention.

With kickoff looming, the question remains: Will Tigres live up to the expectations placed upon them in their opening game?