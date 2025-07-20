Tigres Reinstates Number 7 for Ángel Correa After 43 Years

Monterrey, Mexico — Tigres UANL surprised its fans by announcing that the number 7 jersey, retired 43 years ago in honor of Gerónimo Barbadillo, will once again be worn on the field. Argentine forward Ángel Correa will be the one to don the iconic number for the Apertura 2025 season.

The club shared the news via social media, stating, “There was once a number 7 that delivered passion, grit, and heart… and today it returns to the Universitario. Thanks to ‘La Patrulla’ Gerónimo Barbadillo for being part of our history and for passing on your number to Ángel Correa.”

Gerónimo Barbadillo played for Tigres from 1975 to 1982 and made significant contributions, helping the team win its first two league titles in the 1977-78 and 1981-82 seasons. After Barbadillo’s departure to Europe, the club decided to retire the number 7 as a tribute.

While officially retired, the number has been occasionally used in international competitions. Players like Claudio “Diablo” Núñez in 2005, Walter Gaitán in 2006, Edgar Pacheco in 2012, and Luis Genaro Castillo in 2015 wore it due to international tournament rules, but it remained unused in Liga MX.

Correa joins Tigres following a successful spell with Atlético de Madrid and as a member of the Argentina team that won the World Cup in 2022. He is expected to start in the upcoming match against Juárez FC at the Universitario stadium this Saturday.

In a video shared by the club, Barbadillo expressed his hopes for Correa, saying, “The number 7 means a lot to me. I’m not taking it to my grave; it’s a memory for me and the fans who have always supported me. I believe Ángel can do it because of his quality. He must take care of this jersey, as I know he will motivate it further with his talent. I encourage the fans to keep supporting Tigres. I will be there in a few weeks to personally pass on the number 7 at the Tigres stadium.”