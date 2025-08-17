Tigres UANL Aims for Top Spot Against Club América This Saturday

MONTERREY, Mexico — Tigres UANL will look to take the top spot in the Liga MX standings with a victory against Club América on Saturday evening at Estadio Universitario. A win would allow Tigres to leapfrog ahead on goal difference, currently sitting second in the league with nine points from three matches.

The hosts enter the match on a high after their dominant 7-0 victory over Puebla last week. In that game, players like Ozziel Herrera and André-Pierre Gignac contributed to a record-equalling performance, just one goal shy of the Liga MX record for the largest win.

Club América comes into this game sitting in sixth place, having collected eight points from four matches. They achieved a narrow 1-0 win against Querétaro last Saturday, with young player Dagoberto Espinoza scoring the only goal just eight minutes into the match.

In their last face-off during last season’s Clausura, Tigres fell to América 3-0. However, under the guidance of manager Guido Pizarro, Tigres now looks poised to redeem themselves and continue their strong start to the season.

The game kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Fans in the United States can watch the match live on FOX Deportes, with streaming options available through Fubo.

Key players for Tigres include Angel Correa, who has been in excellent form with five goals in six games. Pizarro may modify his lineup slightly due to upcoming fixtures in the Leagues Cup, while Club América will be without key players Henry Martin and Allan Saint-Maximin, both sidelined due to injury concerns.

This match-up is expected to be thrilling, as both teams aim for crucial points in the early stages of the Liga MX season.