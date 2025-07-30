Sports
Tigres UANL Faces Houston Dynamo in Leagues Cup Opener
Houston, Texas – Tigres UANL will kick off their 2025 Leagues Cup campaign against the Houston Dynamo this Tuesday, July 29, at 9:00 PM ET. The match will take place at Shell Energy Stadium and will be available for streaming in the USA on Apple TV, UniMás, TUDN, and DirecTV Stream.
Tigres UANL, a dominant force in Liga MX and one of the favorites to win the tournament, will aim to establish their strength early on. The team comes into this match confident after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Toluca, showcasing their offensive prowess. André-Pierre Gignac leads a powerful Tigres squad that will be looking to score early and often.
The Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, have had a mixed season so far in MLS. They are looking to shake off inconsistencies and make a mark on the international stage. The Dynamo, positioned just outside the playoff zone, will be eager to showcase their talent against a renowned opponent.
This match marks the first time Tigres UANL and Houston Dynamo meet in the Leagues Cup, promising an exciting and electric atmosphere, as both teams are expected to draw significant support from their fan bases. The proximity of the two cities, less than 500 miles apart, adds to the rivalry and local interest.
As anticipation builds for the Leagues Cup, this opening match promises high stakes and electrifying soccer.
